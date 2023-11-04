Tiger 3 Advance Booking: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film takes an encouraging start; Sells 10,000 tickets in PIC

Tiger is back and this time with all the vengeance. Owing to demand from the audience, the advance booking for the next instalment of the series Tiger 3 started on Saturday evening instead of the earlier plans of opening on Sunday morning. In the first 6 hours of tickets going live for sale, the action-packed espionage thriller has sold a little over 10,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone, and this is without any official announcements from the stakeholders. PVRInox is leading from the front with 7800 tickets, whereas Cinepolis has sold approx. 2300 tickets for the first day.

Tiger 3 Has Taken An Excellent Advance Start At The Box Office

The Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi film will be looking to sell over 40,000 tickets by Sunday night and set itself up for a big advance booking for Diwali Day i.e. Sunday, November 12, 2023. The early signs are encouraging as it the movement is there across the territories – be it the cities or the small towns – and indicates a genuine interest in the audiences. To put things to perspective, Brahmastra had sold 30,000 tickets within 30 hours and Tiger 3 will be looking to top this by end of Sunday. The Book My Show App on the other hand has sold around 15,000 tickets in the first 6 hours of tickets going up for sale.

The Solid Advance Start Of Tiger 3 Is Not Just Restricted To Big Multiplex Chains

Some of the single screens also opened their counters on Saturday evening and are selling tickets in a quick span - be it Prasads which has sold over 3300 tickets for its first five days in the first two and a half hours of advance bookings or Delite which has already sold 2800 tickets since its advance bookings opened, for its first three days. . If the momentum continues over the coming 7 days, Tiger 3 will set itself up to score one of the biggest advances of all time in the national chains as also the non-national chains. The target in PVR Inox & Cinepolis for Tiger 3 should be to score an advance in the north of 3.50 Lakh for Sunday, and set itself up for the holiday period from Monday.

To put things in perspective, the film is releasing on the day of Laxmi Pooja, where the shows post afternoon are expected to be impacted in a big way in the North Indian Markets. Its considered amongst the weakest day of film business.

The number in advance booking have come and the actual advance cycle rolls from Sunday, November 5. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the real time updates on Tiger 3.

