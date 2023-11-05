Tiger 3 Advance booking: Salman Khan starrer zooms past 50,000 tickets at National Chains; Strong pre sales

Advance bookings of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's much awaited film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, have finally opened. The response so far has been excellent in national chains with around 55000 tickets being sold in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day alone, as at 6:30pm IST on 5th of November, 2023. The ticket movement of Tiger 3 is very encouraging with a clear pressure to book tickets being seen.

The Salman Khan actioner is releasing on Laxmi Pooja Day which falls on Sunday. The collections will be hit adversely by Diwali festivities. There however should be a surge in the collections on day 2, 3 and 4 as the holiday period begins. From early trends, the film is looking to sell around 3.50 lakh or even 4 lakh tickets in top 3 national chains for the opening day by the end of its advance sales. Only few films like Jawan, Pathaan and War among Bollywood films have sold tickets higher than the tickets that Tiger 3 looks to sell on what is not a very lucrative day to release films. Pathaan released on a non-holiday Wednesday, Jawan released on Janmashtami day and War released on Gandhi Jayanti day.

Tiger 3 is recording some solid numbers in non-national chains and iconic single screens as well. For instance, Delite Cinemas in Delhi is almost presold for the first day. Prasads, which is a premium property in Hyderabad is also showing very good occupancies.

Tiger 3 Has Sold 80000 Tickets Through BookMyShow's Website Already

The BookMyShow portal has started tracking the sale of tickets on their website recently. The total number of tickets of Tiger 3 sold on their website is around 80000 as at 6:30pm. It includes tickets sold on any day and not just the first day. By the end of advances, a number of over over 1 million will affirmatively be breached.

Watch the Tiger 3 Trailer

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 releases at a theatre near you in India on 12th November, 2023

