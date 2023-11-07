Tiger 3 Advance Bookings: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film sells 1 lakh tickets in top national chains for day 1

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's much awaited film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma added around 16000 tickets in top national chains like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis in its third day of advance sales. The cumulative sale of tickets for Tiger 3 in top national chains for the opening day has gone up to 100000 tickets. For comparison, Brahmastra had sold 66k tickets and Gadar 2 sold 62k tickets at the same juncture. It is already the fifth best in terms of advance bookings in top national chains for the opening day this year and the target would be to finish in the top 3, that is only under Shah Rukh Khan starrers Pathaan and Jawan.

Outside the national chains, Tiger 3 is showing some brisk sale of tickets. It has sold around 1.5 lakh tickets outside top national chains, that is in non national chains and single screens for the opening day to take the cumulative total to 2.5 lakh tickets. There will be a couple of slow days in terms of ticket sales before it radically picks up from Friday. To note, Tiger 3 is releasing on a Sunday. Laxmi Pooja Day, which is known as a dull day for movie business, falls on the very same Sunday and that currently is curbing the movie's first day potential. The big holiday week starts from Monday and through the week, the Salman Khan starrer can really get into its own and breach its full potential.

Tiger 3 Opening Day Expectations

It is after a long time that a film with potential is releasing on pre-Diwali day so it is tough to really know what the impact of the day is. The collections of Tiger 3 can help understand the true value potential of both Lakshmi Pooja Day and Govardhan Pooja Day. Although it is too early to predict at the moment, the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film looks to open above the Rs 30 crore nett mark.

Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - 2023

Jawan: 5.57L

Pathaan: 5.56L

Adipurush: 2.85L*

Gadar 2: 2.74L

Tiger 3: 100k (4 days to go)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 80.5K*

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 73K

OMG 2: 72K

Satyaprem Ki Katha: 58K*

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:56K

Dream Girl 2: 53K

Bholaa: 36K

Fukrey 3: 35K

The Kerala Story: 32K

Shehzada: 30K*

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 22K*

Selfiee: 8K

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 6K

Mission Raniganj: 6K

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 releases at a theatre near you in India on 12th November, 2023

