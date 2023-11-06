Tiger 3 Advance Booking: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film sells 63000 tickets in top chains on 1st day of advance

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's much awaited film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma is recording advance ticket sales at a very good pace. The response so far has been excellent in national chains. In the 1st official day of advances, Tiger 3 has sold around 63000 tickets in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day alone. The ticket movement of Tiger 3 is very encouraging and what needs to be seen is if the momentum is maintained on the days that follow.

Tiger 3 Sells 63000 Tickets In Top National Chains For Opening Day In First Day Of Advances

Tiger 3's 63000 tickets in the opening day frame is lower than the likes of Pathaan and Jawan. However, the catch here is that the Salman Khan actioner is releasing on Laxmi Pooja Day which falls on Sunday, where the collections will be hit adversely by Diwali festivities before they see a surge in the collections on day 2, 3 and 4 as the holiday period begins. Tiger 3 can be compared with Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva and Gadar 2 which sold 30000 tickets and 17000 tickets respectively in the first 24 to 30 hours of the opening of advance for the opening day. Brahmastra went on to do around Rs 36 crores nett on day 1 while Gadar 2 was able to collect Rs 40 crores. Tiger 3's Diwali day release will result in a few slow hours through the day but it still looks very likely that the action-thriller will beat both the abovementioned films on the first day. Tiger 3 is recording some solid numbers in non-national chains and iconic single screens as well. For instance, Delite Cinemas in Delhi is almost presold for the first day. Prasads, which is a premium property in Hyderabad is also showing very good occupancies.

Tiger 3 Has Sold 120000 Tickets Through BookMyShow's Website Already

The BookMyShow portal has started tracking the sale of tickets on their website recently. The total number of tickets of Tiger 3 sold on their website is around 120000 till the end of November 5th, 2023. 36 thousand tickets were sold on 4th November and 84 thousand tickets were sold on 5th November. These tickets are not reserved just for the first day but for any tickets of the film that are open to be purchased by prospective moviegoers. The aim for Tiger 3 will be to breach 1 million cumulative tickets by the end of its advance on BMS.

Watch the Tiger 3 Trailer

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 releases at a theatre near you in India on 12th November, 2023

