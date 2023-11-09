Tiger 3 Box Office Preview: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s film run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

After Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back with the third Tiger film titled Tiger 3. The Maneesh Sharma directed espionage is slated to hit the big screen on Diwali Day - November 12, 2023 and is among the most awaited event spectacles of the year. The YRF Spy Universe Saga was certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours 36 minutes (156 minutes).

Tiger 3 to release on 5000 screens in India

Tiger 3 is being released by YRF across India and the early trends indicate an Nationwide release on approximately 5000 screens, making it the biggest ever for the leading actors and one of the biggest for a film of Hindi origin. The final count can vary as the screen booking is still in progress and if the Friday releases across languages in India don’t perform as per expectations, there is a possibility of an increase in the screen count.

The partial advance bookings for this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film opened on Saturday evening and the response has been fantastic for a film releasing on Laxmi Pooja Day. Tiger 3 has sold approximately 1.35 lakh tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – as on Thursday at 1.30 pm. At same point of time, Brahmastra had sold 1,02,000 tickets in the three chains, whereas Gadar 2 clocked an advance of 85,000 tickets. Two Shah Rukh Khan films, Pathaan and Jawan had sold a little over 2.50 lakh tickets in the three chains in similar time frame.

From this point of time, Brahmastra went on to clock an overall advance of 3,02,000 tickets, Gadar 2 sold 2,74,000 tickets, whereas Pathaan and Jawan clocked 5.56 Lakh and 5.57 Lakh tickets respectively in the three chains. Being a Laxmi Pooja release, the target for Tiger 3 will be to score an advance in the vicinity of 3.50 lakh to 4.00 lakh in the three chains by Saturday night, and this is very much in the reach. However, a lot depends on the movement on Saturday, as we don’t know how the Diwali factor will play on the bookings for Tiger 3. The aforementioned advance will find a place in top 7 of all time, which is phenomenal for a Diwali day release.

Tiger 3 will target to open around Rs 40 crore

The response to advance booking outside of the three national chain is outstanding for Sunday and that’s a result of Salman Khan’s pull among the mass audiences. Miraj has also recorded exceptional response having sold 11,000 tickets for the opening day already. To put things to perspective, Gadar 2 had sold 14,000 tickets as off August 8 at 6 PM. Miraj will be headed to clock 22,000 plus tickets for the first day. MovieMax, and Rajhans are headed to clock big numbers in advance sales competing with the top ones. Whiles Rajhans has already sold 3500+ tickets, MovieMax total is a little above 3000 tickets for the first day. Both the chains will around 10,000 tickets by Saturday night.

Advertisement

Tiger 3 should be looking to open around the Rs 40 crore mark on Laxmi Pooja and then build on from there on November 13 and November 14 to clock one of the biggest opening weekends of all time in Hindi. With a start around 40 crorre, if the reports are in film’s favour, Tiger 3 has real chance to score an all-time biggest opening weekend with holidays in the coming days. The first day business for Tiger 3 will depend largely on how markets like Mumbai, Kolkata and the Southern areas perform as they have the potential to over-power the Diwali impact in North Indian Market. It all boils down to the final day of advance and the walk in audience on Sunday, and it’s difficult to predict the business pattern of walk ins as on one end, the core Salman Khan markets peak on Sunday but on the other hand, most would be impacted by Diwali. It’s going to be a case of which factor over-indexes the other.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Tiger 3.

ALSO READ: The Marvels (India) Box Office Preview: Brie Larson starrer runtime, screen count, advance booking & opening day