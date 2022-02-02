Top Grossers at Indian Box Office in 2021 - Pushpa tops with 300 crores, Spiderman & Sooryavanshi runner-ups

Since the last time we reported the biggest grosser of the year 2021 , there hasn’t been any addition of new names to the list as the top ten grossers remain the same, but there has been some movement in rankings with the film that were running back then added to their collections. The postponement of movies, mostly in Hindi circuits, due to the Omicron wave enabled these pics to do more than what they were projected to do back then.

The biggest beneficiary was Pushpa: The Rise , which is the biggest grosser of the last year and cleared Rs. 300 crores mark. The Allu Arjun starrer is now on its way to probably reaching Rs. 335 crores, as compared to Rs. 270 crores that we expected it to do. It is now the sixteenth highest grosser in India and will enter the top fifteen in a day or two.

The runner-up for the year is Spider-man: No Way Home with Rs. 256.50 crores approx, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India in the process. The other change in rankings was 83 which jumped from number 9 to number 5 with Rs. 126.50 crores. The film is a huge box office disappointment, ideally should have at least done double the amount it did now.

The top ten highest-grossing movies at the Indian box office during the year 2021 are as follows:

Pushpa: The Rise - Rs. 324.50 crores Approx (47 days) Spider-man: No Way Home - Rs. 256.50 crores Approx (48 days) Sooryavanshi - Rs. 231.70 crores Master - Rs. 209.60 crores 83 - Rs. 126.50 crores Approx (40 days) Vakeel Saab - Rs. 119.10 crores Akhanda - Rs. 108.90 crores Approx (62 days) Annaatthe - Rs. 102.50 crores Uppena - Rs. 93.30 crores Doctor - Rs. 81.60 crores

The list is dominated by South Indian films, with only two Bollywood films making it into the top ten. Though to be fair, the Bollywood box office was only open for the last two months of the year, while South India had a good first quarter and then a couple of major releases at the rear end of the year. Still, films like Sooryavanshi and 83 should have done way more than they did and the others like Antim could have made it in the top ten. This is now the fourth year out of five since 2017 having a non-Bollywood film as the HGOTY. 2020 was the odd year out, but even there, if all the films in the original schedule were released without CoVID disruption, RRR was hands down the biggest film of the year. 2022 seems like will make it five out of six, as the biggest films of the year are two South Indian movies RRR and KGF: Chapter Two.

