Top Grossers at Indian Box Office in 2021 - Pushpa tops with 300 crores, Spiderman & Sooryavanshi runner-ups
- Pushpa: The Rise - Rs. 324.50 crores Approx (47 days)
- Spider-man: No Way Home - Rs. 256.50 crores Approx (48 days)
- Sooryavanshi - Rs. 231.70 crores
- Master - Rs. 209.60 crores
- 83 - Rs. 126.50 crores Approx (40 days)
- Vakeel Saab - Rs. 119.10 crores
- Akhanda - Rs. 108.90 crores Approx (62 days)
- Annaatthe - Rs. 102.50 crores
- Uppena - Rs. 93.30 crores
- Doctor - Rs. 81.60 crores
The list is dominated by South Indian films, with only two Bollywood films making it into the top ten. Though to be fair, the Bollywood box office was only open for the last two months of the year, while South India had a good first quarter and then a couple of major releases at the rear end of the year. Still, films like Sooryavanshi and 83 should have done way more than they did and the others like Antim could have made it in the top ten. This is now the fourth year out of five since 2017 having a non-Bollywood film as the HGOTY. 2020 was the odd year out, but even there, if all the films in the original schedule were released without CoVID disruption, RRR was hands down the biggest film of the year. 2022 seems like will make it five out of six, as the biggest films of the year are two South Indian movies RRR and KGF: Chapter Two.
