Pinkvilla Predicts: Opening day box office collections of Mission Impossible 8, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Housefull 5, and Sitaare Zameen Par

While the Hollywood horror flick Final Destination Bloodlines has already hit the cinemas, here is a look at the opening day predictions of the upcoming movies- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Housefull 5, and Sitaare Zameen Par. These predictions are subject to variation and are made based on the current trends and buzz in the market.

Tom Cruise is returning to the big screen with the last installment of the popular Mission: Impossible franchise on May 17th. The movie is recording solid pre-sales and is expected to have a phenomenal run in India. As of now, it is likely to open at around Rs 16 crore net in India, which will be the biggest opening among all the previous installments of the franchise in India.

Soon after MI 8, Hindi comedy film Bhool Chuk Maaf will grab the screens from May 23rd onwards. After lots of theatre-OTT fiascos in the last week, the movie is now set to release in cinemas. As of current trends and buzz, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer will likely open at Rs 2.25 crore. The rest will depend on its word-of-mouth and day-to-day box office trends.

The next big Hindi release is Housefull 5. Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, along with a mega-ensemble cast, the comedy caper is hitting the cinemas on June 6th. It is expected to end the dearth of clean Hit movies for Akshay Kumar and open with a good figure of Rs 27.50 crore net on its opening day. Housefull 5 is among the biggest bets of Bollywood this year.

Another major upcoming release is Sitaare Zameen Par, which marks the return of Aamir Khan to the cinemas. The sports drama is slated to release on June 20th and is expected to debut with Rs 12 crore net. Its fate will depend on its merits and reception at the box office.

