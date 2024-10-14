Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Day 4 India Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film sees a drop of 55 percent on Monday

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri and others, dropped by 55 percent on day 4 at the box office, as it collected Rs 2.50 crore net. Ideally, for a mass film, a 55 percent drop wouldn't be seen as bad per se, but here, the movie's opening day was just about average and so the drop percentage should have been on the right side of 50 percent for a decent run.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Drops By 55 Percent On First Monday In India

The 4 day total of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stands at Rs 20.50 crore and the first week collections should be around Rs 26 crore. There is no significant competition for the movie till the Diwali releases, and so it can try to hold at low levels for a respectable final total. The commercial expectations from the film increased after Stree 2's giant box office success. It felt like the record-breaking collections of Stree 2 would impact the numbers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. But that didn't happen.

Objectively, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Has Performed Just Like A Conventional Rajkummar Rao Film

The comic caper's collections will be seen as lower than expected, primarily due to Rajkummar Rao's last release Stree 2, which took the expectations to another level. When seen objectively, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's collections compare well with Mr And Mrs Mahi and Srikanth. The budget too is in the same range.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Remains The More Preferred Hindi Film Of Dussehra

The movie released alongside Jigra this Dussehra and it has managed to be the more preferred film of the two for the fourth consecutive day in India. This should continue to be the case for the rest of the run, of both the movies. Having said that, the Alia Bhatt starrer's worldwide collections are higher thanks to a better performance internationally.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 5.50 crore 2 Rs 6.75 crore 3 Rs 5.75 crore 4 Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 20.50 crore net in 4 days in India

Watch the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the year 1997. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), mutually plan on making a s*x video of theirs, from their first night as a married couple in Goa, so that they can revisit it later and reminisce on the fond memories that they have created together. One morning, Vicky finds out that the CD player and the CD with their honeymoon night video is stolen. He doesn't let Vidya know about it. He tries all that he can to get back the CD having their explicit video. Vidya, who is unaware that the CD is stolen, starts to feel that Vicky is having a secret affair, as she follows him as he tries to recover the lost CD.

Will Vicky get back the CD or will he not? Does Vidya come to know about the lost CD? What else happens to make the situation even crazier for Vicky and Vidya (and others)? Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to find out.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video In Theatres

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video plays in theatres now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

