War 2 Final Day 1 Worldwide Advance: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's movie puts up ordinary Rs 29 crore in pre-sales; Relies on word of mouth

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, has ended its global advance bookings on a very ordinary note for the opening day. The day 1 global advances for the movie are Rs 29 crore, with Rs 18 crore from India and Rs 11 crore from overseas. Coolie on the other hand has Rs 110 crore of advance for the opening day, meaning that the advances of War 2 for the opening day are just around a quarter of Coolie.

War 2 Puts Up Day 1 Global Advances Of Rs 29 Crore; Relies On Word Of Mouth

War 2's weekend advances are also nothing spectacular. They are good in percentage terms compared to Coolie, but in real value, they are lower. War 2 relies heavily on positive word of mouth to sail through. When a film as big as War 2 has to rely on word of mouth, it is never good news. One would hope that the content of the movie lands, so that it can have a leggie run.

War 2 Gears Up For A Rs 80 Crore Global Day 1

The day 1 Hindi figure looks to be in the Rs 27-28 crore net range. The Telugu version should be adding another Rs 22 crore net or so. A day 1 of Rs 50 crore net (Rs 60 crore gross) seems like the best case scenario for War 2. The international day 1 opening of War 2 is expected to be USD 2.3-2.5 million dollars (Rs 20 - 22 crore). This suggests a day 1 global opening of Rs 80 crore gross or so. The day 2 should certainly be bigger because of Independence Day. One would hope that the weekend of War 2 is close to Rs 350 crore, and then it sustains well to end up with a final number in the tune of Rs 600 crore worldwide, if not more.

A lot is on the shoulders of War 2 because it will decide the future of the Spy Universe. If War 2 clicks, that will be great news for Alpha and the other upcoming Spy movies.

War 2 In Theatres

War 2 plays in theatres now.

