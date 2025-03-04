BTS’ J-Hope and Don Toliver’s LV Bag debuts at No. 83 on Billboard Hot 100; ARMYs celebrate another milestone

BTS’ J-Hope is proving to be a modern-day King Midas—everything he touches turns to gold. His latest track, LV Bag, a collaboration with Pharrell Williams, Speedy, and Don Toliver, has officially debuted at #83 on the Billboard Hot 100 as of March 4, 2025.

Released on February 21, the song has soared onto the charts in just 11 days and is expected to climb even higher. As soon as the news broke, J-Hope’s fans and ARMYs took to social media to celebrate. One fan wrote, “A powerhouse collab on the charts!” while another shared, “I absolutely love this song, I can’t get it out of my head.” Another simply stated, “History maker J-Hope. Rap legend J-Hope.”

LV Bag has already surpassed 1.9 million streams and continues to gain traction across platforms, including Spotify. The track features smooth, free-flowing lyrics, an infectious beat, and J-Hope’s signature rap delivery, making it a standout collaboration.

This release marks a significant moment in J-Hope’s solo career—it’s his first official track since completing his mandatory military service in October 2024. The song blends elements of hip-hop, R&B, and luxury rap, with Pharrell’s signature production style creating a laid-back yet energetic vibe. Don Toliver’s melodic flow and Speedy’s rhythmic contributions add even more depth, making LV Bag an instant hit.

In a recent interview with W Korea, J-Hope revealed how the collaboration came to life. “Pharrell asked me if I wanted to work with him on a track for the show. He was my childhood idol, and I still love him so much, so I immediately said yes.”

Advertisement

Pharrell first previewed the LV Bag during the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show in Paris last month. As the track played, he and longtime collaborator Nigo greeted an A-list front row, including J-Hope, Travis Scott, and Bradley Cooper. LV Bag was one of several songs featured in the show's soundtrack, alongside The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's Billboard hit track Timeless, SEVENTEEN's track Bad Influence, and One-Winged Angel from Final Fantasy VII. On the other hand, J-Hope is all set to release his digital single Sweet Dreams with Miguel, with the official release date set for March 7 at 2 p.m. KST.

The moment perfectly fused fashion, music, and celebrity culture, proving once again that BTS' J-Hope’s star power knows no bounds.