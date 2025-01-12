BTS' J-Hope, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and BIGBANG's G-Dragon to perform at Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025; know date, venue capacity and more

BTS' J-Hope, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and BIGBANG's G-Dragon have been announced as the only K-pop performers alongside Katy Perry, John Legend, and more at the upcoming Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025. They will captivate the fans in Paris with their energetic solo stages on January 23.

As per the latest report, J-Hope, Rosé, and G-Dragon are confirmed to perform at the popular music festival in Paris. The Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 will take place on January 23 at the Paris Defense Arena. The event is generally held at the Accor Arena, where BLACKPINK performed as a group in 2023. However, this year, the music fest will be held at the Paris La Défense Arena, which is reportedly the largest auditorium in Europe with a staggering 35,000 capacity.

Fans in Paris are now eagerly looking forward to the K-pop stars' stages. All three of them are currently quite active in their solo music career. Rosé has achieved explosive global stardom with her first studio album rosie and its smash-hit pre-release track APT, a collaboration with Bruno Mars. She has previously wowed fans with her bandmates during BLACKPINK's Paris concert. BLINKs are now excited for her highly-anticipated solo stage at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025.

Meanwhile, fans are most excited for J-Hope's performance. Following his military discharge back in 2024, the multi-talented BTS member is actively focusing on his solo career. He is set to embark on his first solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE and will also release new music in March.

Last, but not the least, the 'King of K-pop' G-Dragon's stage at the event is most anticipated. After taking a 7-year-long break, the BIGBANG member made his solo comeback last year with POWER and HOME SWEET HOME. Both songs ranked high on music charts, showing the power he holds as a legendary K-pop idol.

Advertisement

Alongside these popular K-pop artists, Katy Perry, John Legend, Gims, Burna Boy, and more will perform at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes 20