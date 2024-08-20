BLACKPINK’s global power: Quartet scripts history as FIRST girl group to surpass 50 million followers on Spotify

From K-pop to the global music scene, BLACKPINK has shown an unprecedented standard of success since their debut. The quartet has not only bagged many records in their prolific career but also expanded their horizon with successful solo careers. Now, they are the first girl group ever to amass 50 million followers on Spotify.

According to the latest update on August 20, YG Entertainment’s popular K-pop ensemble BLACKPINK has created history as the first girl group globally to rack up a whopping 50 million followers on Spotify.

Despite not releasing any new music within the last two years, the quartet maintained stable numbers on the platform, garnering hundreds of new followers every day. From their debut songs BOOMBAYAH and WHISTLE to their 2022 track Shut Down, the group has reigned over domestic and global music charts for years.

The Spotify follower milestone just adds to their many achievements, proving BLACKPINK’s strong influence as a popular girl group is undeniable.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

On the work front, BLACKPINK’s last album Born Pink arrived in 2022 with Shut Down serving as the title track and Pink Venom as the pre-release. The full-length album also includes Typa Girl, Hard to Love, Tally, Yeah Yeah Yeah, The Happiest Girl, and Ready For Love. The group has performed these hit B-sides at their concerts for BORN PINK WORLD TOUR.

Now, the group is set to end their hiatus and return to activities with a new album in 2025. Following that, they will also embark on another world tour.

Meanwhile, on August 8, 2024, BLACKPINK celebrated their 8th debut anniversary, holding a fan sign event. The four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa reunited for the special occasion, making their first group appearance in a while. They also recently released their BORN PINK tour in cinemas with limited screenings that began on July 31.

On the other hand, the members have used this break from group activities to advance in their solo careers. After expiring individual contracts with YG Entertainment, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa established their own agencies, while Rosé signed with THE BLACK LABEL to expand the horizon of their solo activities.

