BTS’ Jin flaunts post-military knife skills in Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island preview, earns praise from chef Lee Yong Bok; Watch

BTS’ Jin who recently returned after completing his military enlistment has been showering fans with new content. He will be soon seen in the hit variety show Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island and in the latest preview, he can be seen earning praise from the cast and chef Lee Yong Bok for his cooking skills.

On August 17 KST, MBC unveiled a new preview featuring Jin of BTS from the upcoming episode of the hit variety show Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. The preview begins with Jin getting ready to cut an ingredient with utmost precision.

Jin shows off his post-military knife skills by cutting conch and oysters, his slices are perfectly linear and thin which shocks all the cast. Additionally, Jin also earns praise from the noted Korean check Lee Yong Bok who smiles warmly at seeing the BTS member’s exceptional cooking and cutting skills.

Jin also learns about eating and slicing a sea cucumber, he is again praised for his meticulous knife skills. From the preview, it looks like Jin will be utterly amazing at cooking in the upcoming variety show. While it also raises anticipation for how Jin will settle into the unknown setting and show his skills on the show. His episode will premiere on August 19.

Watch Jin getting praised for his post-military cooking skills in Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island’s preview here:

Meanwhile, Jin was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, when all the BTS members took leave from their service to welcome him home. The oldest BTS member the next day hosted a special event to mark FESTA 2024 on June 13 and gave ‘light hugs’ to 1000 lucky fans.

Jin has also premiered his own special variety spin-off of Run BTS, called Run Jin on August 13, 2024. The episode saw Jin climbing to the top of Hallasan in the heart of Jeju Island just five days after getting discharged.

Additionally, Jin has been announced as the brand ambassador for the luxury brand Gucci and he has also hinted at solo album release soon. After Jin, J-Hope is set to return from the military in October 2024.

