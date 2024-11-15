BTS member Jin has dropped his first-ever solo album, becoming the seventh member of the group to do so. On November 15, the official music video for the title track Running Wild was shared with fans around the globe.

A nod to his solo debut release, The Astronaut, this song brings back yet another pet dog by the BTS member’s side as he lives life amid chaos and the world keeps blowing up around him. The all-English song is a welcome surprise from Jin, whose last release included Korean lyrics, however, this one seems to be targeting a more global audience, with a message for those struggling in the world.

Check out the music video below.

Jin can be seen experiencing a sudden change in his life as with the advent of a siren, explosions start happening around him and people run haywire. Staying calm amid all of this, with his trusted friend by his side, Jin vows to live a happy life, full of love and adventure as he goes around having fun.

A beach day, a long drive on a beautiful road, and other eventful times wait for Jin’s attention as he goes on to watch a film called ‘The Last Day on Earth’. Seeking comfort and love, the oldest BTS member pulls out his acting chops for a believable story on the screen. It comes to a close, with a scene back in the cinema house, where Jin wells up with tears watching the mayhem unfurl around him and a big blast blowing up on the screen.

Advertisement

Fans previously noted an ode to his group BTS in the teaser, as the car’s number plate uses the number 7 in place of Y and his own birth date 4 (of December) in place of A, in the word HAPPY.

In a short clip that was released just ahead of the music video premiere, the BTS member welcomed the fans to the Running Wild music video and promised to be Happy.

About BTS' Jin's solo album Happy

Running Wild is the main track of the 6-song album Happy, which was preceded by the pre-release single I’ll Be There. The other tracks include Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Until It Reaches You, and Heart on the Window which features Wendy from girl group Red Velvet.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin unleashes inner rockstar in new I'll Be There live clip; promises fans to give 'something bigger'