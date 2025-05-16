'Jungkook is so good': Kim Ji Hoon hails Standing Next to You track, expresses frustration over BTS member missing 2024 Super Bowl opportunity

BTS’ Jungkook isn’t only loved by his bandmates and ARMYs. He’s also admired by many in the entertainment industry. One of them is the Haunted Palace actor Kim Ji Hoon. Recently, he shared how much he appreciates the Golden Maknae.

During a segment on the Handsome Guy show, Kim Ji Hoon was asked to name his favorite BTS member. Without hesitation, he said, “For me, it’s 100% Jungkook. He’s just so good.” His admiration didn’t stop there—he continued to praise the Golden Maknae with heartfelt enthusiasm.

The actor specifically highlighted Jungkook’s track Standing Next to You, a powerful collaboration with Usher. Kim Ji Hoon described it as a “smashing hit,” praising the sleek solo performance and captivating choreography. “This is insane, for real,” he said, clearly impressed. He even expressed his frustration that Jungkook couldn’t perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show due to his military enlistment.

“What really frustrates me personally is Standing Next to You’,” Kim Ji Hoon said. “He teamed up with Usher and absolutely crushed it. But then he had to enlist. If he hadn’t, I swear he could’ve done the Super Bowl halftime show. That’s what I seriously regret," said the Haunted Palace actor.

For those who may not know, Jungkook was invited by Usher to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2024. However, due to South Korea’s mandatory military service, he had to decline the opportunity.

BTS' Jungkook officially enlisted in December 2023 and is expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025, much to the anticipation of fans worldwide. Both Jimin and Jungkook will be released on the same date.

Regardless of the circumstances, one thing is clear—Kim Ji Hoon holds deep admiration and respect for BTS' Jungkook. And with ARMYs and fellow artists alike singing his praises, you can’t help but wonder: Is the Golden Maknae hearing all this love?

