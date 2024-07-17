7 BTS movies to watch for 'Dope' experience: Yet To Come, Break The Silence and more

BTS, the globally renowned South Korean boy band, has captured the hearts of millions worldwide with their music, performances, and inspiring journey. Through BTS movies, fans and newcomers can explore the band's behind-the-scenes moments, struggles, and triumphs, gaining a deeper understanding of their remarkable rise to fame.

These BTS’ documentaries offer a unique perspective on BTS' journey, enriching the appreciation of their impact on the global music scene.

Top 7 BTS movies to check out

1. Burn The Stage: The Movie

Release Year: 2018

Director: Park Jun Soo

Burn the Stage: The Movie condenses BTS' 2017 Wings Tour into a feature-length film, offering an intimate look into their journey. It showcases their tireless work ethic, strong bond among members, and their fears and vulnerability as they navigate the demands of stardom.

From chaotic backstage scenes and humorous and fun interactions to candid interviews, this BTS documentary provides viewers with a glimpse into BTS' path to success. According to IMDb, this BTS movie follows the globally famous music group BTS as they tour the world, sharing their experiences with bandmates and fans alike.

2. Bring The Soul: The Movie

Release Year: 2019

Director: Park Jun Soo

Continuing the tradition of playing with BTS as an acronym, Bring The Soul: The Movie was released in 2019 and directed by Park Jun Soo. Bring The Soul documents BTS' Love Yourself Tour.

The Love Yourself World Tour commenced in South Korea on August 25, 2018. Following its success, a stadium extension titled BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself was announced on February 9, 2019, starting in Pasadena, California, on May 4, 2019. The tour wrapped up on October 29, 2019, encompassing a total of 62 concerts across 14 countries. Recognizing its popularity, the Love Yourself World Tour secured third place on Billboard's 2019 Year End Top 40 Tours chart worldwide.

It captures the group's expansion to larger venues, such as the Wembley Stadium stop, which sold out in 90 minutes, and their joy from numerous concerts. It also reveals the inevitable challenges and downsides accompanying their success.

3. BTS: Yet To Come

Release Year: 2022

Director: Oh Yoon Dong

The last group film in the lineup of BTS movies is BTS: Yet To Come. This concert film follows the announcement of the band's two-year break due to mandatory military service obligations. Before beginning their solo careers and enlisting for their mandatory military services, BTS released their anthology album, Proof, and held a significant free concert in Busan, marking the conclusion of their first chapter.

BTS; Yet To Come showcases hits from BTS' career, along with their first concert performance of Run BTS from the album Proof. The film captures these pivotal events and BTS’ messages as they stand together as a group and has been screened in theaters worldwide.

4. Break The Silence: The Movie

Release Year: 2020

Director: Park Jun Soo

Following the massive success of Burn the Stage, BTS released another documentary film titled Break the Silence: The Movie. This installment chronicles the septet’s Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, showcasing their artistic growth and the deep connection they share with their fanbase, known as the ARMY. Viewers experience the journey of BTS during their impactful 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour.

The film Break the Silence: The Movie further delves into BTS' vulnerable emotional side, depicting how they differentiate themselves from their stage personas. It includes stock footage of the band and is promoted as the sequel to their 2019 film Bring the Soul: The Movie. Released on September 10, 2020, in select countries, the film adapts BTS's third documentary series, Break the Silence: Docu-Series, originally released on the fan platform Weverse in May.

5. SUGA: Road to D-DAY

Release Year: 2023

Director: Park Jun Soo

SUGA's Road to D-Day documentary film takes viewers on a global journey, offering an intimate glimpse into BTS member SUGA's songwriting process. It candidly exposes his struggles and reveals his personal perspectives on life, the idol industry, and more.

Despite their larger-than-life image, this documentary humanizes SUGA as he openly discusses his life, allowing fans to relate to the insecurities and challenges he has faced. The film also delves into SUGA's personal story, which significantly influences his music, exploring themes such as adulthood and beyond.

6. j-hope IN THE BOX

Release Year: 2023

Director: Park Jun Soo

After becoming the first member to debut with his solo album, Jack in the Box, SUGA of BTS also announced his groundbreaking position as the first member to release a solo documentary film. The movie, released in February 2023, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the album's production process.

J-Hope’s debut solo album, Jack in the Box, explores themes of passion, ambition, humanity, insecurity, success, and anxiety about the future. Primarily influenced by old-school hip-hop, the album incorporates a diverse range of genres, including pop, grunge, and R&B.

7. SUGA: Agust D Tour D-Day the Movie

Release Year: 2024

Director: Park Jun Soo

SUGA: Agust D Tour D-DAY the Movie captures the encore concert by Agust D, also known as SUGA from BTS. Fans tuning in to this concert film can relive the concert's unforgettable moments, experiencing his diverse musical world, explosive energy, and collaborative performances.

The film documents SUGA's solo tour, showcasing the dynamic atmosphere of his live shows. Titled Agust D's Tour D-Day, the movie features special appearances by fellow BTS members RM, V, and Jimin, adding to the excitement of the experience. SUGA, as a member of the globally renowned group BTS, enjoys immense popularity worldwide. He made history as the first BTS member to embark on a solo world tour, performing in sold-out stadiums just before his military enlistment.

Given that BTS movies have consistently exceeded fans' expectations, ARMYs and K-pop enthusiasts eagerly anticipate more behind-the-scenes videos and personal insights revealed through them. These films/documentaries offer a glimpse into the group's creative process, showcasing how BTS and its members craft spectacular content for their dedicated fanbase.

