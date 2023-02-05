BTS’ possible miss at 2023 Grammy Awards: Will they win this year and is it even important anymore?

With the 2023 Grammys around the corner and no confirmation from any BTS member attending it, many are wondering if the group has decided to not pay much attention to the Academy’s tries of using them for the last few years and finally give up on their shenanigans. This year marks the first time BTS has been nominated in more than one category and the septet’s chances of taking home a gilded gramophone may be high but we wonder if it even matters anymore?

The South Korean boy group scored their first nomination at the Grammy Awards in 2021 when their first full English track, ‘Dynamite’, was up for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award. Subsequently, the group earned a second nomination in the following year in the same category for their next hit track ‘Butter’. However, they did not win in either year with Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain On Me’ nabbing a win the first time and Doja Cat featuring SZA’s ‘Kiss Me More’, the second time around. While disappointed, the seven members took it in stride and congratulated the winners on both occasions.

BTS’ 2023 Grammy Awards nominations

This year, BTS earned 3 nods from the Recording Academy for Album of the Year as contributors to Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’, Best Music Video for ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ and finally a return of the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category nomination with ‘My Universe’ also alongside British band Coldplay. While their chances of winning a Grammy Award have been multiplied by three, and the discussion about them deserving a win becoming never-ending, all eyes are on the Sunday night award show.

What does BTS think of this?

A lot has been said and done regarding the septet’s possible winning and past snubs at the Grammys and while the always-courteous BTS members have only expressed their hopeful wish about winning one day, it may appear so that they are putting the award to the side after all. So far none of the BTS members has shown any sign of attending the ceremony this year. Previously, rumours floated around the internet about RM being in attendance as a representative of the group and talks of Jungkook even doing a collaboration stage with Charlie Puth however their agency has not commented on the same so far. Their silence seems to be an indication of their step back from the ceremony.

Accusations against Grammys

Multiple globally famous artists have been snubbed countless times by the awards committee and though a large part of the world would agree that BTS deserves a win, the argument stands about the standards of picking the winners as well as if the group really needs the nod. And it is not with disrespect but the mere misuse of their fame that has happened over the last few years as they climbed each step from being presenters to performers to nominees and possibly even winners, that their fans and onlookers think it’s a good time to not give Grammy Awards as much importance as it has been given so far.

Fans have come forward to claim that the Recording Academy has only used the South Korean icons as a marketing tool for trying to raise its viewership ratings. The large numbers tuning in to watch them perform the last few times only prove the point.

With possibly none of the BTS members attending this year’s ceremony and instead focusing on their solo and group activities, the 2023 Grammy Awards will not be borafied this year, and it may be for the best after all.

What are the BTS members up to?

RM is hopping museums and art galleries, spending the best time ‘Namjooning’. Oldest Jin is off to the military as the first from the group and was reported to have been appointed as a teaching assistant. SUGA is forging ahead with his drinking talk show where the next guest has been revealed as SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi. Member J-Hope is set to release his first solo documentary chronicling his solo debut journey, performance at 2022 Lollapalooza and the listening party ahead of the release of ‘Jack In The Box’.

Jimin is high off the release of his collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang and is teasing his album release sometime soon. V is set to star in the variety show named ‘Seojin’s’ alongside fellow Wooga Squad members Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik. Meanwhile, the youngest Jungkook just updated fans about his days alongside pet Bam as he spoke with them on a live broadcast. In short, BTS is doing well for themselves and no one needs to be worried about anything at all.