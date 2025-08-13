Cha Eun Woo’s younger brother grabs attention with handsome visuals as actor takes military break, PIC

Cha Eun Woo is known as the ‘face genius’ in the K-pop and K-drama world thanks to his unparalleled looks. With perfect-looking eyes, nose, lips and skin, he has enviable features that make him go viral very often. Well, it appears that good genes have a stronghold in the family as the actor’s younger brother has managed to become the talk of the town with even his blurred appearance on the variety talk show, You Quiz on the Block. Hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, the show managed to feature the young Lee at the back of a scene, inviting crazy fan frenzy from netizens.

Cha Eun Woo’s younger brother makes waves with his looks

According to reports, a new star was spotted on people's TV screens. Making his appearance behind the scenes in a short glimpse as a senior intern in the broadcasting world, the younger brother of Cha Eun Woo impressed with his striking visuals. Even though he was not the focus of the frame, his tall frame at almost 185 cm height, a similar facial appeal to his brother, and a confident walk made a strong impression on the viewers. Many even called him a ‘copy’ of his older brother’s facial structure, praising the genes that ran in the family. While the singer-turned-actor’s real name is Lee Dong Min, his brother’s name is not known and whether he would like to pursue a career in the broadcasting world, not just behind the camera but also in front of it.

Previously, Cha Eun Woo spoke about his dongsaeng, sharing how he had entered the entertainment industry but wanted to take on his own path. It is said that he works at a subsidiary of a major firm specializing in advertising and sports business; however, the exact details have been kept private. During his attendance at the hyung’s concert or other events, fans have often recognized him, but have also actively tried to keep him out of the public eye. Said to be 2 years younger, the brother studied at Fudan University in China, according to rumors.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo recently enlisted in the military band for his mandatory service of 18 months.

