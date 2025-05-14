ITZY becomes only 2019-debuted K-pop girl group to be active; know all 25 disbanded teams

The year 2019 was once seen as a promising chapter for the K-pop industry, particularly for girl groups hoping to leave their mark. Fast forward to 2025, and that hopeful narrative has taken a sobering turn. As of now, ITZY is the only girl group from the 2019 debut lineup still actively promoting. Meanwhile, 25 other girl groups have officially disbanded; a reality that is both shocking and heartbreaking for longtime fans.

The revelation gained renewed attention after a viral post surfaced on the Korean online forum Instiz. The post compiled a list of all the girl groups that debuted in 2019 and have since disbanded. It sparked widespread discussion. Fans are reminiscing over the potential many of these groups once showed. They lament how short-lived their careers turned out to be.

Among the list of disbanded groups are Cherry Bullet, Koko, The Pink Lady, Z-GIRLS, MIDNIGHT, and 4CARAT. Also listed is EVERGLOW, whose disbandment came as a particular shock due to their sizable international fanbase. Their exit from the industry marked one of the most recent and emotional departures among 2019 girl groups. Other groups include Hot Place, Girl Crush, and BVNDIT.

Girl groups such as PEACE, NEKIRU, GROW.B, 3YE, and Dewsisters have similarly ceased activities. HighSchool, Purplebeck, LUSTY, Rockit Girl, and Venus also met the same fate. Additionally, fans have bid farewell to FANATICS, CSVC, Rendez Vous, Rocket Punch, and ViOLET.

In contrast to this wave of disbandments, ITZY has managed to maintain their presence and popularity. They debuted under JYP Entertainment. The group quickly became one of the most prominent names in fourth-generation K-pop. They are known for their fierce choreography, empowering themes, and energetic performances. ITZY has continuously delivered successful comebacks while expanding their global fanbase. Their longevity is being praised as a testament to their talent and teamwork.

Reactions to the viral post have been emotional. Many fans expressed disbelief at the sheer number of disbandments. Others reflected on the harsh competitiveness of the industry. Many fans are celebrating the ITZY’s success while mourning the loss of the others who started with them in 2019.

