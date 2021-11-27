EXCLUSIVE: Adarsh Gourav joins Rajkummar Rao, Diljit Dosanjh in Raj & DK’s web show; Shoot begins from January

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are on a roll. While they have received an encouraging response for the Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2, which was unveiled this year, they also have the Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna starrer untitled web show in the pipeline. Then a while ago it was reported that the duo is also teaming up with Rajkummar Rao and Diljit Dosanjh for a web show, and Pinkvilla has a new update on this exciting project.

We have learnt that The White Tiger fame actor Adarsh Gourav has also joined the cast. “They will start shooting for the show in Uttarakhand from January. It will be shot in a start-to-finish three month schedule. The pre-production work is going on in full swing,” informs a source close to the development. This will be Rajkummar and Adarsh’s second screen outing together after The White Tiger, which also had Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

Adarsh has an interesting line up of films ahead including Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and Extrapolations which features Hollywood actors like Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller and Kit Harington among many others.

In the meanwhile, Shahid has completed shooting for his portion of the upcoming Raj and DK web show. “A few days of shoot with Vijay have been left, which they will wrap up soon,” adds another source. Besides Shahid, Vijay and Raashii, the show also features National Award winning actor Amol Palekar, Kay Kay Menon and Regina Cassandra.

