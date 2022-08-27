EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi on today's audience, 'They have microscopic lenses and notice the smallest of...'

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most skilled and refined actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, Tripathi has showcased his acting mettle, versatility, and range in several films and web series. He was last seen in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga and he is now seen in the third season of the much-loved and popular series Criminal Justice. Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach released on an OTT platform yesterday, that is on the 26th of August and the show has already started receiving rave reviews.

In an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad on Pinkvilla, the director Rohan Sippy was asked about the humour element in the legal drama. Rohan Sippy said, "The writers, producers and we as directors and actors have to be on the same page, to add uniqueness to the courtroom drama series. You really connect to Madhav through his sense of humour and through that, you enjoy the show a lot more. I and Pankaj ji discuss this a lot. When we feel that a scene can be improvised by adding a line here and there, it makes work a lot more exciting. Having that confidence that the show's character is not changing but is only being enhanced, makes it all the more appealing and accessible, keeping the seriousness of the case intact. It is an enjoyable process to find the right balance. You can't manage that if you don't have wonderful actors who can understand that.

Pankaj Tripathi was lauded for his acting and versatality and was asked about what he had to say on the love he got from audience. Pankaj Tripathi cheekily said, "This is what acting is. We didn't use to have these small nuances in the past but now we have. People have microscopic lenses and people notice the smallest of gestures. Small things were not noticed earlier so one went on over-exaggerating the things in the past. If you look at the courtroom dramas of Indian cinema and look at Criminal Justice, you will find a lot of difference. This show is dramatic as well as real."

Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra plays the role of a sharp yet humane lawyer in the crime series. The first two episodes of the third season of the show can be watched digitally, on its streaming platform. New episodes of the series will release every Friday.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi and Rohan Sippy talk about biggest USP of their show Criminal Justice Adhura Sach