Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Bhagyashree on her comeback: I already began shooting for a film with Prabhas

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla for Dear Mom, Bhagyashree and Abhimanyu Dassani open up on her comeback. Read.

The mother-son duo of Bhagyashree and Abhimanyu Dassani graced our next episode of Dear Mom for the first time. The two got candid about a number of things including Bhagyashree leaving stardom for family and her much-awaited comeback. Speaking of which, Bhagyashree revealed to Pinkvilla that she is extremely excited for her next projects and that she had been reading scripts and has two films in the pipeline already.

She disclosed, "Yes, of course! I have been reading scripts and have in fact started working as well. Well, one of t he films is with Prabhas. The film's name hasn't been announced. Just before lockdown, I had started shooting for it. It is a very interesting character where I had to learn a different skill set for it." She also shared that there is another film which is not yet announced and hence she won't talk about it.

ALSO READ | Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai on getting cheated for money: I've got a soft heart; my mom keeps telling me

Bhagyashree revealed that it was her son and daughter who kept pushing her to get back to acting as they knew that made her happy. She also explained that while she sometimes did wonder if she could manage both work and family back in the day, she doesn't have any regrets because her first priority was always to take care of her kids. "My entire focus and happiness were having him with me. At that point, it was not a tough choice. All that I wanted to do was spend time with him."

ALSO READ | Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Bhagyashree & Abhimanyu Dassani REVEALS if she regrets leaving stardom for family

Check out Bhagyashree's interview below:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×