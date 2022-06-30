EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur says he gets 'inspired' after seeing the work of his contemporaries

Aditya Roy Kapur is a popular celebrity in the entertainment industry. He started his film journey in 2009 but got major recognition after his appearance in the 2011 film Aashiqui 2, in which Shraddha Kapoor played the female lead. After that, he appeared in several movies including Malang: Unleash the Madness, Ok Jaanu, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Daawat-e-Ishq, Action Replayy, and others. He proved his acting mettle with each of his roles. Aditya enjoys a massive fan following as well. Next, he will be seen in an out-and-out action film Rashtra Kavach OM. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aditya opened up about his contemporaries in the industry and if he ever felt competitive.

Aditya said, "I really feel inspired when I see their performances...as an actor the first window for me was watching great performances onscreen and realising what is possible and just loving different actors' work. So once you become an actor, there is no reason for you to stop....I love watching movies. I am a film bluff... So, when any of your contemporaries does a great work it is inspiring and it does light a fire under you to want to do more."

He further added, "In a way, you can call it competitiveness but it's not with them. It's like they get you excited to do more and be better version of you."

Talking about Aditya's upcoming film Rashtra Kavach OM, the film is directed by Kapil Verma and features Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan. The film is all set to release on July 1, 2022.

