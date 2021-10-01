EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to head for first international trip to Paris & Dubai after 2 years

Last month, , completed her portions of the shoot of Mani Ratnam’s movie, Ponniyin Selvan in India. Tonight, after two years, she will fly to Paris and Dubai for her first international trip during the pandemic. On October 3 (Paris) and October 5 (Dubai) she will be part of events for the French personal care brand that she endorses. The events will include holding Stand Up Against Street Harassment training for women all over the world. Aishwarya will travel with her daughter Aaradhya for the events.

Says a source, “It’s her first international trip in almost two years. Aishwarya has not travelled abroad since 2019 as she is extremely careful about safety precautions ever since the pandemic began. She is fully vaccinated and able to travel. Both are prestigious events where she will wear outfits by international designers. Tomorrow she will set with the haute couture designers and finalise her outfits. Tonight, she leaves for the French capital to walk for the fourth edition of Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris, an outdoor runway show hosted by the Paris Fashion Week. It will be broadcast in more than 30 countries worldwide. Along with other global celebrities, like Katherine Langford, Helen Mirren, Liya Kebede, Cindy Bruna, Marie Bochet and others, Aishwarya will also walk in the show.”

From Paris, Aishwarya will fly to Dubai to attend the Expo 2020, to take the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program forward with global celebs. “The global implementation of its Stand Up Against Street Harassment program organised by the French will see three live events aimed at educating and training people on what they can do when witnessing or experiencing street harassment, as well as raising awareness on the topic and encouraging people to join the movement. Aishwarya, Aja Naomi King, Aseel Omran and Mona Zaki will hold the largest Stand Up Against Street Harassment trainings ever done since the launch of the program where thousands of women and men are expected to attend the session hosted in the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre or watch it online. The training program is being introduced for women to stand up against street harassment and enable women to be free to walk without fear. “

The source adds that while the beautiful actress has stunned with her Jean Louis Sabaji-gold mermaid silhouette gown at her first red carpet appearance, in 2019, at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, and later went on to celebrate her birthday on November 1, in Rome with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan along with her 20 years of association with a watch brand, this is her first international outing in two years but her first during the pandemic. “Mani Ratnam began the schedule for his grand historical in December 2019 at Thailand, but while Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi are part of the first schedule, Vikram, Vikram Prabhu, Trisha and Aishwarya, Jayaram, and others, expected to join the next schedule in February but then the pandemic broke out and international flights were cancelled.”

On September 28th, Aishwarya was the first Indian actress to appear on the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai as part of the brand’s showstopping projection to invite media and influencers to the Stand Up Against Street Harassment events taking place. Prior to this has appeared on it.

