Exclusive: Arhaan Khan, Arin Nene assisted Karan Johar for Alia-Ranveer starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh star in key roles in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and it marks their second collaboration after Gully Boy. For those unaware, Karan is returning to the director’s chair with this film after 6 years. Ever since the makers announced the film, it created a buzz in the town.

We all know that Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan assisted Karan Johar on this film. Now let us inform you it was not only the former couple, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's handsome son who was on board to help Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan and Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene's elder son Arin too assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While Arhaan Khan turned assistant director (AD) for Karan Johar, ex-couple Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's son Nirvan Khan turned AD for Salman Khan's film 'Tiger 3' backed by YRF.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in important supporting roles. Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmaker shared a selfie with his lead pair and wrote, “So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!”

He further added, “Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani.”



