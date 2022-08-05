EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn takes action to the next level with Bholaa; Shoots with international unit

Over the years, Ajay Devgn has established himself as one of the biggest action stars of the country, who prefers to raise the bar with every passing film. The actor has been shooting for his fourth directorial, Bholaa, in Hyderabad over the last few months and according to a source close to the development, Devgn is planning to take things to the next level with action sequences in the film.

“Ajay is one of the most technically sound directors of Hindi cinema today, who is inclined towards shooting the action scenes like no one else. For Bholaa, he has designed an action sequence in tandem with an international action unit, which will be shot over a period of 10 days. It consists of bikes, trucks, guns and bullets,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Devgn is leaving no stone unturned to make Bholaa one of its kind theatrical experiences riding high on action and thrill.

“The prolonged sequence has been designed by award-winning action-directors, Ramazan Bulut and RP Yadav on a massive set put up in Hyderabad. They got the brief from their actor director and have gone completely wild with their imagination for this particular sequence under his guidance. It’s Devgn’s ode to his lineage,” the source added. Some on the sets insist that the stunts and scale of Bholaa is bigger, better, deadlier and rather enthralling.

Ajay aside, the film rides on a formidable ensemble, which will be unveiled in due course of time. One of the actors, who are a part of Devgn’s Bholaa is Tabu, whose character traits have been kept under wraps for now. Bholaa is Ajay’s fourth directorial, the last one being Runway 34, which has been appreciated by one and all. It's slated for a March 2023 release. Other films for Ajay include Thank God, Maidaan, Drishyam 2 and Singham 3 among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

