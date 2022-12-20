Kuttey Trailer Launch: Tabu REVEALS her character was written for a male actor

Tabu , who is one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood, is currently enjoying the glorious success of Drishyam 2. She was seen with Ajay Devgn , Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran. The film went on to become a monstrous hit at the box office. Post her successful stint, the actress is set to feature in Kuttey which is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bharadwaj. It also stars Arjun Kapoor , Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. The team launched the much-awaited trailer at an event today in the city.

During the trailer launch event, the cast was seen interacting with the media. Amongst everyone, Tabu, who has worked with Vishal in several films, was seen sharing her experience of working with his son in Kuttey. She took a walk down memory lane and recalled seeing Aasmaan when he was born. She also said that Kuttey is very different from Vishal's films. The actress said, "This is very different from all Vishal Bhardwaj films, Aasmaan is a very different filmmaker. It's a very new character for me. Actually, this character was written for a male actor and then it was eventually tweaked for me. It was challenging and fun to play this part. This was like a home for me, as I remember the day when Aasmaan was born. I remember, Gulzaar Saab gave him the name Aasmaan. He used to roam on the sets of Maqbool with a camera made of wood. This is a very different zone for me."

She was all praise for Vishal Bhardwaj. The duo has worked together in films like Haider and Maqbool. Next, she will be seen working with him in Khufiya. She said that Vishal gives her complex characters and she enjoys doing them. Tabu shared, "Vishal gives me the most complex and interesting characters. I have a different creative exchange with him as compared to others. I enjoy his characters tremendously."

Kuttey release

The trailer has received an overwhelming response from the audience. It is a mix of entertainment and drama. It will definitely be a treat for the audience to watch such terrific actors coming together. The film is slated to hit theatres on 13th January 2023.