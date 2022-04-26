EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s cost of production expected to be 120 crore; Costliest Akshay Kumar film

Ali Abbas Zafar pulled off a casting coup by getting two action stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on board an action-packed thriller. The Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani production is titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and is all set to go on floors by the end of this year for a Christmas 2023 release. It’s among the costliest action thrillers of next year with an overall budget upside of Rs 300 crore. And now, Pinkvilla has got more information on this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

“Ali Abbas Zafar and his creative team are planning to mount this as one of the biggest action thrillers of Bollywood. The production cost for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be around Rs 120 crore, which is the highest ever for an Akshay Kumar film till date. Ali is working on the pre-production right now, designing the stunt scenes keeping the capabilities of Akshay and Tiger in mind,” revealed a source close to the development. The COP for most Akshay Kumar film made in the last 2 years and also the ones in the making fall in the range of Rs 35 to 60 crore (excluding his fees), and BMCM is two to three times higher than the ones in the making.

The action is said to be the highlight of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and not just Ali, but even Akshay, Tiger and the Bhagnani’s are aware of the expectations. “There is a talk about the film being a remake of the 1999 original fronted by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, but that’s not the case as Ali has written a complete new script,” the source added. While the production cost is around Rs 120 crore, the two actors along with the director take away around Rs 200 to 210 crore as their respective fees. A major chunk of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be shot in London.

Taking into account the marketing cost, the total budget of BMCM will be in the range of Rs 350 crore, which is among the highest ever for a Hindi film. 2023 is going to be a treat for action lovers as Shah Rukh Khan opens the year with the Sidharth Anand directed Pathan, which will be followed by Salman Khan’s mega budget franchise, Tiger on Eid. Hrithik Roshan too returns to the action space with Fighter in October and finally, the year ends with Akshay and Tiger in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. There is a high possibility of Ajay Devgn taking charge as Bajirao Singham with Singham 3 on Independence Day weekend.

