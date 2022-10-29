EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar gets Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu music rights (All Language) for Rs 5 crore

On Saturday Morning, Dil Raju and Bhushan Kumar announced their collaboration on the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Varisu . In a press release, Bhushan Kumar confirmed that he has bagged the music rights of this action-packed family entertainer and put his belief on how music plays an integral part in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. “Looking forward to this new association which we hope to create magic on musical charts,” said Bhushan. Dil Raju also promised a family entertainer in the press release. “Varisu is a perfect family entertainer which everyone wishes to see for a festival like Pongal. Thaman. S has delivered scintillating tunes which will surely be lapped up by fans and the audience instantly,” said Dil Raju.

What is the deal between Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju for Varisu?

And now, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update on this much-awaited Pongal 2023 release. According to sources, Bhushan Kumar has bagged the music rights of Varisu for a sum of Rs 5 crore. “T Series has bagged the all language music rights of Varisu for a very good price of Rs 5 crore. It’s a realistic price in this market, which is currently unstable even for the music industry. The rate has been negotiated by T Series and the banner is now all set to present the chartbuster music of Varisu on their platform,” revealed a source close to the development.

Varisu First Single Update

The music of Varisu will be launched in three languages – Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. This is the first collaboration of Bhushan Kumar with Dil Raju on the music front and many more collaborations are expected to happen in the times to come. Meanwhile, the first single of Varisu is expected to be out on November 4, and ones who have heard it indicate a peppy earworm from the team of this Pongal entertainer.

The film will lock horns with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and it’s going to be a clash of two giants at the Tamil Nadu Box Office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Varisu.

