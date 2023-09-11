EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar gives update on Animal Teaser; Says 'It's a proper Pan World Film' with Ranbir Kapoor

Bhushan Kumar is among the most reputed Indian film producers. Over the last few years, his production house T-Series has produced the most number of films in India and the tradition is likely to continue, given his production's ambitious release slate. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla ahead of the release of Kaala on Disney Plus Hotstar, Mr Kumar extensively talked about the show, his upcoming films and more.

Bhushan Kumar Talks In Length About Animal And Gives A Hint On The Film's Teaser Release

In an exclusive Pinvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Bhushan Kumar was asked about how excited he is for the release of Animal this December. He answered, "We are very very excited and more than me, the audience is excited for it. This film has everything. It is a full on entertainer. It is a proper pan-India, pan-world film where there is drama, there's action, there's story, there's mind-blowing, never seen before performance by Ranbir Kapoor; Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and everybody have done brilliant performances in this so obviously you are excited about this. And today if you are excited and the public is equally excited, numbers are very sure. Like we are seeing for Jawan, people have made up their mind that they have to see the film. Even when something was launched many months back, everyone was confident that they want to see the film. When we released the pre-teaser, everyone decided that they want to watch the film. (Referring to Himesh) Even when we spoke, you said people are looking for Animal. The feeling on social media is also the same."

When Bhushan Kumar was asked if people can expect a teaser to release on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday just like it happens for South Indian films, he cryptically said that they can definitely expect it, and then they would see.

Producer Bhushan Kumar Briefs About Other Films And Shows That Are Being Bankrolled By T-Series

Bhushan Kumar is an ambitious producer. He talked about what else T-Series is involved with. He mentioned about a musical that is in the works and then there is a biopic on Saroj Khan that is being developed by Hansal Mehta. Apart from that, there is Dhamaal 4, Aashiquii 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Khel Khel Mein, De De Pyaar De 2, Raid 2, Metro - In Dino and more.

Which T-Series production venture are you most excited for?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sandeep Reddy Vanga to start Spirit with Prabhas by June 2024; Bhushan Kumar confirms