EXCLUSIVE: Did you know about Yash Chopra and his connection with numbers 3-6-9? Numerologist Rishabh Grover explains

Numerology is the belief in an occult, divine, or mystical relationship between a number and one or more coinciding events. It is also the study of the numerical value, via an alphanumeric system, of the letters in words and names. In a fresh episode of The Pinkvilla Podcast, astrologer and numerologist Rishabh Grover opened up about how legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra used to apply the 369 patterns in his films' names or release dates. He explained it in a numerological way.

Yash Chopra and his use of 369 patterns in films

According to various reports online, in spirituality and philosophy, the number 369 is often associated with enlightenment and spiritual awakening. Many ancient cultures believed that this number represented the divine principles of creation and the universe, and used it as a symbol of spiritual power and transformation.

During The Pinkvilla Podcast, Rishabh Grover opened up about the 369 pattern while talking about Yash Chopra and his use of this combination in his films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chandni, and many more.

He shared, "Yash Chopra sahab wo 369 ka combination use karte the. Ab jo numerology hai yeh kehti hai ki jo aapka naam hai iska bhi ek number hota hai. Isko hum kehte hai Chaldean Calculation. Har ek alphabet ko ek number diya jata hai 1 se leke 8 tak ki value hoti hai. Yeh agar chart dekhna chahte hai toh yeh online aapko kahi pe bhi mil jayega." (Yash Chopra used to apply 369 combinations in naming his films. According to numerology, everyone's name is given a number and it is called Chaldean Calculation. Every alphabet is given one number and the value is from 1 to 8. You can search for the number chart online.)

Rishabh further added, "Toh aise hi jo apne movies ke naam rakhte the yeh 369 pe rakhte the. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, number 6 pe aata tha. Uska short form jis naam se famous hua DDLJ, 3 number pe aata tha. Chandni movie, 6 number pe tha. Aise hi Kabhi Kabhie use Kabhi Kabhie mein extra 'e' hai agar aap dekho so this adds up to the number 9. Aise hi Bunty Aur Bubli, 9 pe total aata hai aur 27 tarikh ko launch hui. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, 12 pe total aata hai aur 12 tarikh ko hi launch hui." (The filmmaker used to name his films by using 369 patterns. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le jayenge comes under number 6. The short form of the film DDLJ comes under number 3. Chandni, and Kabhi Kabhie come under numbers 6 and 9 respectively. Bunty Aur Babli comes under 9 and was launched on the 27th while Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was released on the 12th and falls under number 12 as well).

The numerologist continues, "It's not like the pattern continues and movies became hit. The patterns also broke and recently the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli titled Bunty Aur Babli 2." He said that the original film had 9 and the sequel had a number 2 and was launched on the 19th. Speaking about Yash Chopra's date of birth, Grover added, "He is a 27 born, number 9 aur wo amar hue 21 ko. Toh 369 unhone use kiya aur kaise hum log uske saath jurte chale gaye. toh waise hi hum sab universe ke sath 369 ke code mein bandhe hue hai."