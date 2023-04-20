Pamela Chopra passes away: Lalit Pandit remembers collaborating with her for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Late filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passed away this morning. A statement released by Yash Raj Films read, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.” In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Lalit Pandit of the Jatin-Lalit fame remembers working with Pamela Chopra on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and Mohabbatein.

Pamela Chopra had lent her voice for DDLJ’s ‘Ghar Aaja Pardesi’, which was composed by Jatin–Lalit. “Pam ji aur Yash ji dono hi nahin rahein. She had been a little unwell for a while. We had known each other for many years now, and she always showered her blessings on us. She had a big contribution in the music of DDLJ and Mohabbatein, and was a prolific singer herself. She had keen interest in music and would contribute a lot, which is why maybe the music in Yash ji’s films was always top-notch,” shares Lalit Pandit.

He recalls being a part of music related discussions with Yash Chopra, Pamela Chopra and lyricist Anand Bakshi during the making of DDLJ. “The final sittings would happen at their residence, where we would make them hear music, and she was always an amazing host. Everyone knows about their hospitality, and she was extremely caring for all of us. Itna woh dil jeet leti thi, ki aisa lagta tha ki apna dil hi nikal ke unko de dein. The whole family has a lot of respect for artists,” says Lalit Pandit.

DDLJ’s ‘Ghar Aaja Pardesi’

Further talking about recording ‘Ghar Aaja Pardesi’ with Pamela Chopra, Lalit Pandit shares that she did a lot of rehearsals before recording the final track. “She would rehearse a lot at her home too. Back then, we would record everything live and she sang the whole track in one go. It was her son’s (Aditya Chopra) first movie, and big singers were lending their voice for the film including Lata (Mangeshkar) ji and Asha (Bhosle) ji, but her song was equally loved by the audience. In fact, hers is the only song that is played throughout the film in different situations. We have really lost a great human being. May her soul rest in peace,” the composer concludes.

