Rajesh Roshan shocked to hear about Pamela Chopra’s demise, says ‘I had just seen her in the The Romantics’

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra passed away this morning. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, acclaimed music director Rajesh Roshan who had composed tracks for her in Doosra Aadmi and Kaala Patthar, spoke about their bond. Pamela Chopra had lent her voice for ‘Jaan Meri Rooth Gayi’, ‘Angna Ayenge Sanvariya’ and ‘Jagaya Jagaya’, which were composed by Roshan. “Pamela ji, who I used to call bhabhi, was an extremely warm hearted person. She, I and my mother shared the same singing guru, Ustad Faiyaz Ahmed Khan Saab. So in a way we were attached and very close,” shares Rajesh Roshan.

The music director further adds, “I remember composing for Yash ji in his house, rather his bedroom I believe alongside Majrooh Saab. Adi and Uday were kids and used to learn the tabla from me for a little while. Lovely musical time went by… this was sad, and a shocking news for me because I had just seen her in the The Romantics in which there is a photograph, where we are standing together in a group. Yaadein forever.”

Yash Raj Films releases a statement

Earlier today, Yash Raj Films shared a statement informing about Pamela Chopra’s sad demise. “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection,” read the statement.

