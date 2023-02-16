EXCLUSIVE: Smriti Mundhra shares why it was not challenging to get 35 celebrities onboard for The Romantics

The Romantics is a docu-series on the journey of the leading production house of India, Yash Raj Films. Conceived by Smriti Mundhra, this four episode series includes some unseen footage and some unheard stories and anecdotes shared by 35 of India's most celebrated movie technicians associated with Yash Raj Films. From Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan to Rishi Kapoor, Nitu Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and Abhishek Bachchan, everyone shared a bit about their experiences with Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra, through the years of them working with Yash Raj Films. Smriti Mundhra graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers where she talked about how the docu-series came into being, how she managed to get access to all the footage, how she got Aditya Chopra onboard for a rare camera interview and what a Yash Chopra film meant and still means in the west.

Smriti Mundhra Convinced 35 Celebrities Onboard For The Romantics In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Smriti Mundhra candidly talked about her docu-show, The Romantics. On being asked about how she managed to get around 35 different celebrities associated with the banner, onboard for the series, she said, "Our production team reached out to everyone and it was really, honestly, not very challenging to get people, even the big stars, to agree and to participate, as there is so much love and regard for Yash Chopra in the industry that, you know, when we approached them with the blessing of the studio, like it wasn't an unauthorised series or anything and had the blessings of the studio and that it was going to be about Yash Chopra's contribution to cinema and his legacy, people were eager to talk about that."

Smriti Mundhra Shares Why Yash Chopra's Cinema Was Ahead Of Its Time In another segment of the interview, Smriti also talked about how ahead of the time Yash Chopra's cinema was, especially when it comes to portraying relationships, especially romantic relationships and portraying the women in his films, all done with great compexity and nuance. Smriti said that the actresses in Yash Chopra's films are self assured, confident and are not treated like props or secondary to the male leads. She also said that in some of his films, the female characters are more complex and drive the story. The Romantics celebrates the rich movie history of India through the golden age of cinema. You can watch the docu-series, digitally, on its respective platform.

