EXCLUSIVE: Dino Morea reveals he was replaced from movie just 10 days before shooting; ‘I saw it in newspaper…’

Dino Morea recently opened up about his career and personal experiences, emphasizing that his relationships never influenced his professional choices. He also shared an incident where he was replaced in a project without even being informed and revealed, "I saw it in the newspaper that someone else was doing the film."

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dino Morea was asked whether his breakup had impacted his decision-making in films, the actor firmly denied any connection, stating that his focus was always on choosing movies based on their box office potential rather than personal circumstances.

The Raaz actor further revealed that he had once been replaced in a film despite having signed a two-film contract with a well-known director and producer. He recalled that everything had been finalized, and he was set to begin shooting in ten days when he unexpectedly discovered through a newspaper that someone else had taken over the project.

At that time, he explained, contracts were not taken seriously, and agreements did not hold much value. Even his managers had advised him to let it go rather than create issues with influential filmmakers.

Although the incident did not have a major impact on his career as he had other offers, he admitted that it felt strange that a renowned director had replaced him without informing him.

Dino also noted that, while he never confronted them about it, such situations were common in the industry and even in corporate settings, where companies often back out of contracts.

When asked whether he remained in touch with the actors and producers involved, Morea clarified that the actors were not at fault, as the decision had been made by the director and producer.

However, he never spoke to them again, nor did they reach out to him. He further shared another similar experience, where he had been set to star in a film under a major production house, but ultimately, someone from within the film fraternity was given the role instead.

Despite these setbacks, he maintained that such incidents were part and parcel of the industry, and one simply had to move forward and come back stronger.