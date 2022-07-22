EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee credits Raj Kapoor for his success; Says assisting him was a 'dream'

Anees Bazmee is a director who doesn’t need an introduction. He has successfully entertained cine-goers for over three-and-a-half decades now. He made his directorial debut with Hulchul in 1995, however, his first commercial success came in 1998 with the film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year. Later, he achieved success as well as recognition by directing films including No Entry, Sandwich, No Problem, Welcome, Welcome Back, Singh Is Kinng, Ready, and more.

Anees Bazmee has also worked under the legendary Raj Kapoor as his assistant director. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director shared his experience of working with him and said: "Actually I was assistant with Jainendra Jain and Jain sir was making a film, Prem Rog but due to some reasons, he couldn't do it so Raj Kapoor sir stepped in, and automatically I got to work with Raj sir. It wasn't a deliberate effort, it was my luck and then I worked with him for 3-4 years. To work with him is like a dream I believe today whatever I've learned or achieved, he has a big part in it because of the passion he had for filmmaking and the devotion with which he made films, I have seen it very closely, and felt it as well. He was an institute, I feel if someone spends just 10-15 days with him, they don't have to be an assistant. He was a genius and he was amazing, he did music well, acted well, guided the actors, and his sense of camera angles was excellent, his sense of lighting. I got to learn a lot from him."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anees Bazmee is currently working on No Entry Mein Entry, which is a sequel to his 2005 comedy film No Entry.

