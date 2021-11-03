EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor to host a special Diwali party; Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan among invitees

Updated on Nov 03, 2021
   
Diwali is here and the charm of this festival of lights is different this year. After all, life has finally started coming back on track after fighting the deadly COVID 19 pandemic. And while the entertainment industry is also picking up pace with Diwali parties being organised (which were a miss last year), the celebs certainly have their plans for the festivals. Amid this, Ekta Kapoor is also planning to host a special grand party for her friends in the tinselvile. 

To note, Ekta Kapoor is having a full year of highs with her multiple projects released and several lined up for the big screen. And now, the TV Czarina is all set to throw a special party for friends and family.  A source close to Ekta Kapoor shared, "Ekta has been working nonstop on multiple projects this year. Now with Diwali almost here, Ekta is all set to throw a special Diwali party for friends and family. Ekta has invited Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Mohit Suri, Kartik Aryan, Alaya F. A whole host of other celebrities will be in attendance as well."

As of now, Ekta is making the headlines for her recently released web show Girgit starring Nukul Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra, Trupti Khamkar, Ashmita Jaggi and Samar Vermani released. The series, which was released last week, has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike. Apart from this. Apart from this, Ekta is also bankrolling movies like Freddy, Ek Villain Returns, Goodbye and Hansal Mehta's untitled thriller.

