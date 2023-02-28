EXCLUSIVE: Farzi star Shahid Kapoor says he wanted to step into OTT space for 5 years: I don’t fall into...

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood currently. The actor is basking in the success of his recently released web show Farzi . The show has been loved by the fans and everyone is eagerly waiting for the second season of the show which is reportedly confirmed. Shahid recently sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and opened his heart out about the web show and opened up about its success. He also revealed what made him to take a step into the OTT space and make his debut with this Raj and DK show. Scroll down to read his answer.

When asked when did he realise that OTT was the next big thing and when did he want to take a step into it? Shahid Kapoor replied, “I don’t chase the next big thing. I think I don’t fall into that category of personality. I actually have the tendency of doing the opposite. I don’t like to run in the direction in which everyone is running in. I prefer to find my own path and I prefer to take up things that are really challenging and that I really believe in deeply and inherently my choices are not those of convention. So for me, the choice of doing Farzi actually happened before the pandemic hit us. My conversation with Raj and DK was kind of just before the…Actually, 1 year before I actually said yes to Farzi, I started looking out for OTT content and I didn't find it. Because I had started enjoying OTT a lot and I felt there was great merit in picking a part that allows you to kind of give the audience a long experience and kind of be sitting in their bed, in their house, in their comfort and consuming it as and how they want because I think it makes a different kind of place in the audiences heart which is very different from going to the theatre and being in a very social kind of environment. This is a very personal kind of thing which you can consume in a way you would like to. So I wanted to do that but it took me a year to find this story with Raj and DK and then it took us 3 years to make it. So I would say about 5 years I was wanting to do something on the digital platform now.”

Check out the full interview: