EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too

Pinkvilla recently reported that Siddharth Anand has devised a 50-day marketing campaign for his next directorial, the Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter. We also revealed that the campaign begins with an action-packed teaser, followed by songs and theatrical release. And now, Pinkvilla has another exclusive update on India’s first aerial action franchise. While countdown for teaser launch has begun, we have exclusively learnt that Fighter will be the first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D.

Fighter to release in 3D and IMAX 3D format

According to sources close to the development, Siddharth Anand has mounted Fighter to make it an unforgettable theatrical experience. “It’s an aerial action entertainer designed for a big screen experience and the idea is to transport the audience into the world of this adrenaline thumping film. Fighter will release in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day - January 25, 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.

The action sequences featuring all the Fighter jets too have been designed in a certain way to leave an impact in not just 2D but also 3D. “Siddharth wants to take things a notch higher with Fighter and the premium format in addition to the usual release in 2D is a step in that direction. The background score and music has also been conditioned for the Atmos & IMAX format giving a holistic theatrical experience,” the source added. For Deepika, Fighter would be the second feature film to release in the 3D and IMAX 3D format, after Padmavat. Interestingly, both the films are Republic Day releases.

Advertisement

Fighter Trailer in January

Meanwhile, the Fighter Teaser is expected to drop later this week and will kick off the journey towards the film’s release. As reported by Pinkvilla before, the music of Fighter, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, is said to be one of the major highlights of the film alongside the big aerial action sequences and dramatic high points.

The countdown for the release of Fighter will begin with the theatrical trailer launch in January, which would set the tone right for the advance bookings of this aerial actioner. Fighter is all set to hit the big screen on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day – January 25, 2024 – and is expected to start the proceedings of 2024 with a bang. The film marks the first-time collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and is set against the backdrop of the Indian Airforce.

The movie is produced by Siddharth and Mamta Anand’s Marflix Pictures in association with Viacom18 Studios. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut