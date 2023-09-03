EXCLUSIVE: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says he is a Shah Rukh Khan fan; 'Loved his bald look in Jawan'

Gadar 2, the period action drama that hit the theatres in August, this year, has now emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood in recent times. Sunny Deol, the senior Bollywood superstar reprised his much-loved character Tara Singh in the film, which is a sequel to the 2001-released iconic film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The project also marked the star's reunion with senior filmmaker Anil Sharma, after a long gap.

In an Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, director Anil Sharma extensively spoke about his latest outing, Gadar 2. Interestingly, the veteran director also revealed that he is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, and reacted to the official trailer of the superstar's upcoming project, Jawan.

Anil Sharma loved Shah Rukh Khan's bald look in Jawan trailer

In his interview with Pinkvilla, the senior director director opened up about his fondness for Shah Rukh Khan. When he was asked what he feels about the trailer of Jawan, the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer which is expected to be the third blockbuster of the year after Pathaan and Gadar 2, Anil Sharma had an interesting answer.

"I just loved the Jawan trailer. I've always been a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. I'm so impressed especially with the bald look he sported in the trailer, it is simply fantastic. I absolutely loved it and I'm gonna watch Jawan on its release day itself," said Sharma, as he heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan trailer.

Watch Pinkvilla's Exclusive interview with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma, below: