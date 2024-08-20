9 feel-good Bollywood movies on Netflix to instantly brighten your day

Bollywood movies have a special place in our hearts, and Netflix offers a treasure trove of these cinematic delights. The feel-good Bollywood movies on Netflix offer heartwarming romances to inspiring stories of overcoming adversity. These films have the power to uplift your spirits and leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Whether you're seeking laughter, tears, or simply a delightful escape, Netflix's collection of feel-good Bollywood movies has something to offer everyone.

9 feel-good Bollywood movies on Netflix that are forever favorites

1. The Sky Is Pink

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, Zaira Wasim, Manas Mittal

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2019

The Sky Is Pink is a heart-wrenching tale of love, loss, and resilience. Based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, a teenager battling a terminal illness, the film follows her family's journey. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar portray Aisha's parents, Aditi and Niren, who face unimaginable challenges while raising their spirited daughter.

Zaira Wasim shines as the witty and courageous Aisha, her narration guiding the audience through the complexities of their lives. The film is a poignant exploration of love, hope, and the bittersweet beauty of life.

2. Kapoor and Sons

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2016

Kapoor & Sons is a poignant family drama exploring the complexities of relationships within a seemingly perfect family. Estranged brothers Rahul (Fawad Khan) and Arjun (Sidharth Malhotra) reunite at their ancestral home in Coonoor following their grandfather's illness. Beneath the facade of a happy family, deep-rooted issues and secrets emerge.

Alia Bhatt plays Tia, a free-spirited young woman who brings a fresh perspective to the dysfunctional Kapoor family. Rishi Kapoor shines as the wise and ailing patriarch, while Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajat Kapoor portray their complex parents.

3. Udaan

Cast: Ronit Roy, Rajat Barmecha, Manjot Singh, Aayan Boradia, Varun Khetry

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2010

Udaan is a powerful coming-of-age drama that explores the complexities of a troubled father-son relationship. The story revolves around Amit (Rajat Barmecha), a rebellious teenager sent to live with his estranged father, Bhushan (Ram Kapoor), a strict and tyrannical mill owner.

Amidst the oppressive atmosphere of their small town, Amit finds solace in writing poetry and forms an unlikely bond with his stepbrother, Luka (Aayan Boradia). The film delves into themes of identity, freedom, and the search for one's own path, culminating in a cathartic climax.

4. Ginny Weds Sunny

Cast: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey, Isha Talwar, Mazel Vyas, Ayesha Raza, Suhail Nayyar

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2020

In the list of feel-good Bollywood movies on Netflix, Ginny Weds Sunny is a delightful romantic comedy that follows the unconventional love story of Ginny (Yami Gautam) and Sunny (Vikrant Massey). A modern Delhi girl, Ginny is unimpressed by Sunny, a persistent bachelor, when they meet for an arranged marriage.

However, fate takes an unexpected turn as Sunny, with the help of Ginny's mother, embarks on a mission to win her heart. The film is a light-hearted and entertaining portrayal of love, family, and the complexities of modern relationships.

5. Sukhee

Cast: Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Maahi Jain, Dilnaz Irani, Kiran Kumar

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2023

Sukhee is a heartwarming story about a middle-aged woman, Sukhee (played by Shilpa Shetty), who breaks free from the monotony of her domestic life. After years of prioritizing her family, she rediscovers her independence and pursues her dreams. The film explores themes of self-discovery, female empowerment, and the importance of pursuing one's passions at any age.

6. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval, Naseeruddin Shah

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Adventure

Release Year: 2011

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a vibrant coming-of-age tale following three childhood friends, Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Imran (Farhan Akhtar), and Kabir (Abhay Deol), who reunite for a bachelor trip to Spain. As they embark on thrilling adventures, they confront their fears, unresolved issues, and the meaning of life.

The film beautifully captures the essence of friendship, self-discovery, and living life to the fullest. Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin add depth to the narrative as love interests with distinct personalities.

7. Dil Dhadakne Do

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Vikrant Massey, Rahul Bose

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Family, Drama

Release Year: 2015

Dil Dhadakne Do is a satirical family drama set on a luxurious cruise. The Mehra family, led by the affluent Kamal (Anil Kapoor) and Neelam (Shefali Shah), appear perfect from the outside. However, beneath the glamorous facade lies a web of discontentment and unspoken truths. Their children, Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra) and Kabir (Ranveer Singh) grapple with their own personal struggles.

The film delves into the complexities of family dynamics, marriage, and societal expectations, offering a sharp commentary on the upper-class lifestyle.

8. Wake Up Sid

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Rahul Khanna, Shikha Talsania, Supriya Pathak, Namit Das

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2009

Wake Up Sid is a coming-of-age story about Siddharth (Ranbir Kapoor), a carefree, affluent young man who lacks direction. When he meets Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma), an ambitious writer from Kolkata, his world begins to change. Through their interactions, Sid gradually learns the importance of responsibility, independence, and finding one's purpose. The film is a charming portrayal of youth, love, and self-discovery set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai.

9. Luka Chuppi

Cast: Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana,

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2019

Luka Chuppi is a hilarious romantic comedy that revolves around Guddu (Kartik Aaryan), a television reporter, and Rashmi (Kriti Sanon), his headstrong intern. They decide to live together without marriage, but their plans go awry when their families mistakenly believe they've eloped. The film offers a comical take on the clash of modern and traditional values, with the added chaos of family drama. Supporting characters played by Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Vinay Pathak add to the comedic mayhem.

So, from the above-mentioned feel-good Bollywood movies on Netflix, tell us your favorite one.

