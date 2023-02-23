EXCLUSIVE: Heera Mandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about doing period films: ‘There’s something magical’

Meanwhile, in an Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about her acting career and why she is constantly drawn to period films. Here's what the gorgeous actress has to say...

Aditi Rao Hydari , the popular actress who is best known for her performances across Bollywood and South film industries, is now busy with the promotions of her upcoming project, Taj: Divided By Blood . The much-awaited period drama web series, which has been slated to stream on Zee5 very soon, features a stellar star cast including Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bose, Zareena Wahab, and many others.

Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about doing period films

In her chat with Pinkvilla, Aditi Rao Hydari admitted that she has no idea why period dramas come to her, or why she is attracted to the genre. "I really don't know," said the actress, who further explained why she chose to do period films. "I know that period dramas just come into my life somehow or the other. But I don't know what it is and why I love them so much. 100 percent, it is also me and my love for these epic love stories or period love stories or anything to do with history. It always sort of makes me more excited," stated the Heera Mandi actress.

"Even when I listen to something regular, I'm like 'Is this period?' I think I just enjoy it because there is something about history, right? I don't know, it's something magical about it. I'm not sure what it is, but I'm happy that I get to do lot of these period dramas," she concluded.

