EXCLUSIVE: Here's the lady Luv Ranjan is all set to marry on February 20

As informed, Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend in a few days. While we kept updating our viewers with all the possible information related to Luv Ranjan's wedding but there were questions regarding the identity of the lady Luv is all set to marry.

But here we are. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the bride-to-be and the girlfriend of the famous director is Alisha Vaid. Luv Ranjan will marry Alisha in Agra on 20th February 2022. As per our sources, Alisha & Luv were together in college and their common interest in Arts got them closer. We also have the picture of the to-be bride & groom together.

See the lovebirds' pic:

The wedding festivities will begin on 18th February. The groom & bride are busy with their wedding preps. The couple will be wearing Manish Malhotra's outfits for their big day.

Luv Ranjan has been shooting with Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor for an untitled rom-com and has taken a break for his intimate wedding with Alisha on 20th February. Luv will resume shooting in Delhi post his marriage. In mid-2022, Luv Ranjan and his team will reportedly fly to Spain for the film’s final schedule.

The filmmaker is known for his films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Akash Vaani.

