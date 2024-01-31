Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 31: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park likely to start in 2025; Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani change wedding venue

Today marks the last day of January 2024. On this eventful day, the Bollywood industry was graced by a lot of exciting news that made it to the top section. From a report suggesting Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Park will start in 2025 to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani changing their wedding venue at the last minute for a special reason, let's have a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of January 31.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 31, 2024

1. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park likely to go on floors in 2025

According to reports in Mid-Day, sources close to the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Animal Park will go into the writing stage in February. The director is currently gearing up to shoot his cop thriller, Spirit with Prabhas over the next few months. At the same time, the writing team will work on developing the script of the sequel based on the plotline given to them by Sandeep.

The source further revealed that Animal Park’s basic structure was ready right when Animal was written since it was meant to be a multi-film outing. It is said that the second part will focus on Ranbir Kapoor’s character (Ranvijay) and his lookalike. The sequel will also see Rashmika Mandanna’s character’s (Geetanjali) relationship with Ranvijay and his relationship with his son. “The idea is that while Sandeep shoots Spirit, he will take monthly updates on the script primarily being written by Pranay Vanga. He will actively work with the writers only in the second half of 2024. Ranbir Kapoor will focus on Animal Park only next year," the source added.

2. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani change their wedding venue for THIS reason

A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India.”

3. Raghav Chadha makes appreciation post for his wife Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha extended his support to his wife Parineeti Chopra as she made her debut in the professional music industry. Sharing some pictures from her live performance, he wrote, "My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul—you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I’m totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you’ve been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I’m always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on. PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha."

4. Ranbir Kapoor's clean-shaven look sparks speculations about Love & War character

Today, January 31, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office sporting a clean-shaven look. His look not only reminded everyone of his Barfi character but also sparked speculations about his Love & War character. He also waved at the paparazzi before getting into his car.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla first broke the news that the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in the advanced stages of talks with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for a new love story set against the backdrop of war. On January 24, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali treated the audience with the announcement of his next 'epic-saga' titled, Love & War. The upcoming movie has a stellar cast of talented actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

5. Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan are ‘hands-on’ in planning action sequences

In an interview with Variety, Sherry Bharda, who leads Yash Raj Films' VFX division YFX, spoke about how the action sequences are extensively planned. adding Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are very savvy and hands-on in this process.

“So, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, they are very savvy and hands-on in this process. When the director shows them the pre-viz that we’ve done, which is almost like a small simplified version of the actual edit that they’ll see eventually, they have their ideas, they have their thoughts, they know what they’re supposed to do on set. They will ask VFX questions, both at the shoot and earlier on about what their role is what how they’re supposed to achieve a certain shot so that VFX is able to pick it up later on,” she said.

