EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan explains why he turned down Robot, and playing the antagonist in Rajinikanth's 2Point0

Kamal Haasan is among the gifted actors in the Indian Movie Industry. He has worked in innumerable films and left an indelible mark in almost all of them. Ahead of the release of Lyca Productions' Indian 2 (Titled Hindustani 2 in Hindi) which releases on the 12th of June, 2024, the great thespian graced Pinkvilla for his exclusive masterclass, where he not just talked about his upcoming film but also about why he opted out of Robot and later declined Shankar's offer to star as Pakshirajan in 2Point0.

Kamal Haasan Shares Why He Was Not Too Keen On Doing Robot, Back In The 90s

In the Pinkvilla Masterclass curated by Himesh Mankad, Kamal Haasan was first asked about why he never went ahead with the idea of Robot with Shankar, back in the 90s, after the look test. He said, "So, I-Robot was an English novel and we (Kamal Haasan, Shankar, writer Sujatha) used to be talking about different ideas and Sujatha thought I should do that and we tried testing. But film industry is a complicated industry with so many complex business equations including my remuneration, my dates, my time and the market at that time. So I was not very keen to do at that time. So I dropped but my friend Shankar picked it up at the right time and made it a great success out of it. That's how simple it is. An idea is an idea. Anybody could pick it in time and benefit from it."

Watch Kamal Haasan's Exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass

Kamal Haasan Explains Why He Turned Down The Offer To Reprise The Role Of Pakshirajan In 2Point0

Kamal Haasan was then asked about why he turned down the offer to star in 2Point0 as an antagonist opposite Rajinikanth, knowing that it could have been a landmark film for everyone associated to the project, had they shared screenspace. To this the Vikram actor laughingly said, "I told him (Shankar) that I want to be a hero for some more time". Later on in the interview, he shared that he meets Rajinikanth every once in ten years and they always discuss working together on a film.

Hindustani 2 From 12th June, 2024

Hindustani 2 releases in theatres on the 12th of June, 2024, worldwide. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the movie also stars actor Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh. Hindustani 2 will be followed by Hindustani 3, which is targetted to release within 6 months of the release of Hindustani 2. While you wait for the release of Hindustani 2, you can head to Pinkvilla's YouTube channel and watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Kamal Haasan.

