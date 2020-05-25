EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit on her single Candle: Biggest challenge was to shoot indoors but my husband helped me

Madhuri Dixit's single debut titled Candle features her in a different avatar wherein she is urging people to hang in there while hoping for better days. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked her what inspired her to take up singing.

After being a successful actress, producer and dancer, , the original Dhak Dhak girl, has now forayed into singing as well with her debut single Candle. The song features Madhuri in a different avatar wherein she is urging people to hang in there while hoping for better days. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked her what inspired her to take up singing.

To that, she said, "It started in LA. There is a person called Sat Bisla, who runs A&R Network which has introduced artists like Coldplay, Adele. He heard my song and suggested me to record something. Then, we made a group and thought about what should we make a song on. So, I suggested that everybody has faced a situation in life where they feel the hardship is too much and they look for hope to recover, have to discover the flame within and fight it."

Madhuri continued, "So, we decided to create a song on this theme because it is a relatable emotion. It has happened to me; it has happened to everyone. So, we made Candle because I feel it is a symbol of hope. I felt this was the best time to release it given everyone is looking for hope in this pandemic situation."

She also revealed how her husband despite not being from the profession helped her shoot. "But the biggest challenge for us was to shoot this indoors. We shot it at home. My husband who has a different profession found out how to do lighting and everything and helped me with the shoot. I have to thank my team for helping us get this together."

Credits :Pinkvilla

