EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit recalls being called 'too skinny' before Tezaab happened: I overcame that phase

has been a phenomenon. She made her Bollywood debut in 1984 with Abodh. After a few initial hiccups, she went on to rule the 90s. She is touted to be the last of the female superstars our industry has seen. But it was not all rosy for her. Being an outsider in the industry at that time, Madhuri too learnt it along the way. She started off by doing some supporting roles in 2-3 movies but then things changed for her after she did a song in Karma and of course, Tezaab. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhuri recalled the days of her struggle when things were not well and she was called "too skinny".

In her latest single Candle, Madhuri extends the message of finding the burning spirit within when you are low, and recalling how she dealt with her low time, the Dhak Dhak girl said, "In the initial phase, of course. I did my first film Abodh which did not do well and then I went back to college, but by then the bug had bit me already. I liked acting and be in front of the camera. So I did small roles in 2-3 movies like Awara Baap, Swati as supporting roles. They told me 10 din ka hi role hai so I can do it and then resume studies. We did that."

She continued, "But somewhere you cannot be in limbo and you have to decide what you really want to do. That happened when I did a small song in Karma when Subhash (Ghai) ji met me. At that time, since we were not from the industry, we did not know what small role or big role meant, how does it matter. But Subhash ji told me that if I stop doing small roles, he wants to cast me in his film which he was doing which was Ram Lakhan. Then, we had to make this decision to devote my time completely to this and not juggle."

Madhuri further recounted, "Then, of course, I got a few films, initially I did some which did not do too well and that thing hit me that I don't have a hit film. And when things go wrong, people also say a lot of things, you know."

Did she ever hear anything nasty being said? "Never on my face. At the most, they would say bahot dubli hai, she is very skinny but I overcame that and then Tezaab happened and then it didn't matter if I was skinny to them, everyone was fine then."

