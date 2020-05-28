EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit opens up on Hum Aapke Hain Kaun; Says 'Family and kids keep me grounded'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit reveals her all-time favourite movie, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun being her go-to movie, many other films are also special to her for several reasons. Read.

made her debut in 1984 and has since then worked in several movies. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when we asked Madhuri on her all-time favourite movie, she revealed that while Hum Aapke Hain Kaun is her go-to movie, many other films are also special to her for several reasons. She also shared what keeps her grounded even today despite all the achievements to her kitty.

"Something which was very different was Pukaar because it had negative shades on how a girl in a moment of weakness does something which is terribly wrong. I loved Pukaar. Mrityudand is another. Of course, there were commercial movies like Beta but these were different movies. Of course, my all-time favourite is Hum Aapke Hain Kaun because Nisha's character is closest to me," Madhuri said.

When asked Madhuri if her family also loves HAHK, she added, "I mean extended family loves it, not only my family because they feel it is a movie which can be enjoyed anytime. They can watch it every time. Of course, one film which is close to my heart is Tezaab, it had a range of emotions to portray as an actor."

Watch Madhuri Dixit's full interview below:

We also asked the Dhak Dhak girl what keeps her real and grounded even today. To this, she smiled and said, "I credit it to my family and my parents and the upbringing they gave me. And now my family because they have kept me very grounded. We behave very normally at home."

Credits :Pinkvilla

