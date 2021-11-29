EXCLUSIVE: Never met someone as polite & charming as Abhishek Bachchan, says Sujoy Ghosh.

Sujoy Ghosh has paved his way into the hearts of audiences with hits like Kahaani, Badla and Jhankaar Beats. Yet again he is here to blow the audience's mind with Bob Biswas. The movie is being directed by his daughter, Diya Annapurna Ghosh and will mark her debut in the film industry. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh, the film is written and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

Since the trailer launch, the film has been receiving lots and lots of love from all over the country. People cannot stop but gaze at and praise the new and unrecognisable look of Abhishek Bachchan. Sujoy and Diya have promised that this Bob will give you goosebumps and make you cry and laugh at the same time.

Talking about why he approached Abhishek Bachchan for Bob Biswas, Sujoy shared, “When you write, a certain image starts forming in your head when I started writing the first draft of 'Kahaani' which was about a hitman and pregnant woman landing in Kolkata at the same time this man was a very civil looking person you would never assume he is a hitman and that's why this pregnant woman takes some assurance in him."

He added, "She is very confident that this Bob is someone on whom she can rely on because he has that kind of reliability. He doesn't look evil. He is opposite to the work he does and I have never met someone so polite, humble and charming person like Abhishek till date and that made me think that Abhishek will be the right person to take this character forward."

Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas will begin streaming from 3 December on ZEE5.

