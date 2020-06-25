EXCLUSIVE: Police to send a letter to Twitter; Suspect Sushant Singh Rajput's posts were deleted

Reports suggest that police will further probe into their suspicion about delete tweets from the actor's account and will also be sending a letter to Twitter regarding the same. Read on to know more.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020, and further developments have been underway about how did he die and in fact, investigation about foul play has been going on. However, it has now been confirmed with the latest post mortem report that his death was due to hanging and is a case of asphyxia. Statements of about 22 people have been recorded already, and now, another suspicion has risen regarding the actor's account on Twitter.

However, we have now learnt that the police has asked Twitter about Sushant Singh Rajput's posts from the last six months. Reports suggest that the police suspects that posts have been deleted since there is no post after December 27, 2019. In addition, reports also have it that the police will be sending a letter to Twitter in order to ask them the details and thereby monitor his activities in the past on the micro-blogging site.

On the work front, we last saw him in Chhichhore co-starring , Varun Sharma and a few others. His next release, Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi was due for a release in May 2020, however, the Coronavirus outbreak lead to the release coming to a halt. Now, reports about the movie getting an OTT release have been doing the rounds, however, fans have been demanding that he gets a respectful goodbye and that his last movie is watched on the big screens.

